New poll suggests Sinn Féin is now the most popular opposition party

A new opinion poll suggests Sinn Féin is now the most popular opposition party - but a separate poll paints a different picture of the political situation.

Mary Lou McDonald's party has overtaken Fianna Fáil in the Behaviour and Attitudes poll for today's Sunday Times.

The poll shows Sinn Féin support up three points to 24% support.

They have overtaken Fianna Fáil, who are down two to 23%.

New Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has a satisfaction rating of 52%, only 1% behind Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The poll also suggests a three point drop for Fine Gael, who are down to 30%.

That poll was done between May 3rd and 15th among 935 people.

However, another survey this weekend shows a very different picture among the top parties.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll puts Fine Gael up two to 34%, Fianna Fáil unchanged on 25% support and Sinn Féin up two to 16%.

Their survey of 1,000 adults between May 10th and 16th suggests people are putting the blame for the Cervical Check scandal at the feet of the HSE.

However, the Sunday Times poll suggests the Government has taken a hit for it too.

What both poll figures agree on is Sinn Féin are seeing a significant boost under their new party leader, while Fianna Fáil are stagnant at best.