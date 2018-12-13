New measures to end over-charging for premium phone numbers

The Communications Regulator, ComReg, has said surcharges for premium numbers are being scrapped.

From the end of 2019, those calling a Non-Geographic Number (NGN) of '1800', '1850', '1890', '0818' amd '076' will pay no more than the cost of calling a landline number.

These are used by many Irish organisations to provide services to the public, such as helplines and banking.

ComReg has introduced two measures designed to address the cost, and to tackle confusion among consumers about the differences between the numbers.

The changes mean that if landline calls are included in a 'bundle of call minutes', then calls to NGNs will also be 'in bundle'.

Source: ComReg

No separate charge will apply, unless a person has used up their bundle of call minutes.

Meanwhile from January 2022, the five NGN ranges will be reduced to two.

ComReg says the '1850', '1890' and '076' ranges will be withdrawn - while the freephone '1800' and '0818' range will remain.

This three-year period is to allow organisations that use NGNs time to prepare.

ComReg adds that the changes are to prevent 'bill shock' for people using the numbers - especially those with limited income.