WATCH: New Zealand launches campaign to be included on world maps

New Zealand has launched a new tourism campaign, exploring why the country is frequently left off the world map.

A tongue-in-cheek video shows the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and comedian Rhys Darby exploring why the nation keeps getting wiped off the map.

"We're a bit of a fiddly looking shaped country, a bit like a half-eaten lamb chop," Darby tells Ms Ardern in the clip.

"Perhaps people are just leaving us off, thinking we're a mistake?"

Comedian Rhys Darby in the video | Image: Facebook/Rhys Darby

He adds that the conspiracy is "bigger than the moon landing and Loch Ness combined".

Darby suggests the conspiracy is because "Australia want our tourists, England want to get rid of the All Blacks and the wine industry - they cant beat our Pinot or Sav!"

The video suggests that New Zealand has been left off maps in a Spanish in-flight magazine, at The Smithsonian Natural History Museum, the Central Park Zoo, at Starbucks and in Ikea.

The video is accompanied by the hashtag #getNZonthemap.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the campaign video | Image: Facebook/Rhys Darby

New Zealand is similar in size to Great Britain or Japan, but has a population of only four million people.

It has been described as a "melting-pot" of people, with a history of Maori, European, Pacific Island and Asian cultures.

A Reddit thread dedicated to recording incidents where New Zealand is left off global maps has nearly 30,000 subscribers.

Additional reporting: IRN