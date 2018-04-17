New Samsung phone will not be able to access the internet

It wants to market the device to students and older people
Samsung has announced a new model of its Galaxy phone series which will be unable to connect to the internet.
The Galaxy J2 Pro supports basic functions - such as phone, message, and camera - but it blocks mobile data such as 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi.
The electronics firm says it wants to focus on students and older people "who are sensitive to data charges".
The phone features two cameras, with an eight million pixels camera on the back and five million pixels on the front.
It also has a HD display, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, a 2,600mAh replaceable battery and a microSD slot.
The company says it will be sold with special promotions for those aged 18 to 21 in South Korea.
The phone - available in black and gold - has been priced at 199,100 Won (€150).