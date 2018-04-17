New Samsung phone will not be able to access the internet

Samsung has announced a new model of its Galaxy phone series which will be unable to connect to the internet.

The Galaxy J2 Pro supports basic functions - such as phone, message, and camera - but it blocks mobile data such as 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi.

The electronics firm says it wants to focus on students and older people "who are sensitive to data charges".

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro | Image: Samsung

The phone features two cameras, with an eight million pixels camera on the back and five million pixels on the front.

It also has a HD display, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, a 2,600mAh replaceable battery and a microSD slot.

The company says it will be sold with special promotions for those aged 18 to 21 in South Korea.

The phone - available in black and gold - has been priced at 199,100 Won (€150).