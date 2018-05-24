New Master of the National Maternity Hospital elected

A leading consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist has been elected as the next Master of the National Maternity Hospital.

Professor Shane Higgins will begin his seven-year term on January 1st 2019.

He was elected by the governors of the hospital following a selection process, which considered a field of experienced Irish and international obstetricians.

He will take over from Dr Rhona Mahony.

Prof Higgins is also a maternal and fetal medicine specialist, and has a broad range of clinical and management experience.

He has worked in Ireland, Scotland and Australia.

Dr Rhona Mahony address the media in Buswells Hotel in Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

He is currently the clinical lead for the National Maternity Hospital's move to the St Vincent's University Hospital Campus.

The move is expected to take place during his term as Master.

The Deputy Chairman of the hospital board, Mr Nicholas Kearns, said: "Dr Higgins will be taking over at the start of a critical and exciting period which will see the new hospital built and operational at the St Vincent's campus.

"We look forward to his term with great anticipation."

On his appointment, Dr Higgins said: "I am truly honoured to have been selected for this role and I look forward to working with the magnificent team of professionals that make this hospital such a special place in Irish life."

Dr Mahony added: "With seven months to go before my own term of office comes to an end I know I will be handing over to someone of huge experience and capability who will lead this hospital into a new era in its proud history. I wish him the very best."