National Lottery announce increase in the price of Lotto Plus draws

The cost of playing Lotto is set to rise.

The price of a ticket with Lotto Plus will go up by one euro next month, with the prize fund for the draws to increase from 5 hundred thousand to one million euro.

It's the second rise in price since the National Lottery was bought by Canadian operator, Premier Lotteries Ireland, three years ago.

The increase will come into effect from Saturday the 1st of September, and will affect 90% of players who have been found to opt in on the secondary draws.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery says, “there is no change in the price of a panel for the main Lotto Draw.

"We advised players through the press on August 4th of restrictions on advanced Lotto play due to exciting new enhancements to our Lotto Plus games.

"These enhancements will see more winners and more millionaires created. As well as extra prizes, the changes will include the top prize in Lotto Plus 1 doubling from €500,000 to €1,000,000.

"To support these enhancements there will be an increase in the price of a Lotto Plus line from 50 cent to €1, the first increase in 16 years."