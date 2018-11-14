NTA to outline plans for first four BusConnects high capacity bus corridors

The National Transport Authority will today outline plans for a revamp of the Dublin Bus network that could see up to 350 homes losing parts of their gardens.

The announcement will include the first four of 16 proposed high capacity bus and cycle corridors as part of the BusConnects programme.

Today’s announcement will affect property owners on bus routes from Clongriffen, Swords, Blanchardstown and Lucan to the city centre.

The Irish Independent reports that some homeowners could face losing between one and four metres of their property.

The NTA has written to affected households seeking one to one meetings. Homeowners will be compensated for their loss of property.

500 trees will also be removed from the roadside along the proposed routes.

The NTA expects journey times falling by as much as a half on some of the corridors.

The scheme as a whole will have to be approved by An Bord Pleanála and the application will not be made before 2020.

Details of the remaining 12 routes will be announced next year.