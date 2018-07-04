Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co Donegal

Gardaí are investigating after a man died following a collision in Co Donegal.

It happened at Castleforward on the main Burnfoot to Buncrana Road at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 50s was fatally injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car.

He was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry, but pronounced dead a short time later.

The male driver of the car was not injured.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road has been closed to facilitate garda forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Buncrana garda station on 074-932-0540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 18000-666-111 or any garda station.