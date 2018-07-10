Mostly dry with hazy sunshine; Highest temperatures 22C to 25C

TODAY

Today will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine, but it will be somewhat cloudier in the north and northwest.

Later in the afternoon or evening there is the risk of isolated showers.

Top temperatures will be 22C to 25C, but it will be slightly cooler in the north and northwest.

TONIGHT

Tonight cloud will thicken in the north with showery rain. Further south it will stay mainly dry with good clear spells.

Winds will remain light north to northeasterly.

It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures around 12C to 16C and patches of mist forming towards dawn.