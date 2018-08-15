More than 57,000 students receiving Leaving Cert results today

More than 57,000 students across the country are getting their Leaving Cert results today.

The results have seen improvements in the grades achieved in higher level maths and science subjects.

This is the second year of the simplified marking system, with just eight grade levels.

The State Examinations Commission says the results this year are 'broadly in line' with last year's.

In higher maths, the percentage of students in the top three grades was up three points on last year.

The percentage of top-three grades in higher level English and Irish was down slightly on 2017.

However, there's good news for higher level science students, with top three level grades in Physics and Chemistry edging up slightly.

In Biology, the percentage of students getting one of the top three grades jumped from 39.6% to 45% this year.

Education Minister Richard Bruton congratulated all of those receiving their results today.

He said: "Today is the culmination of years of hard work and you should all be so proud of the work you have put in and what you have achieved."

He also said anyone who doesn't get the results they want shouldn't feel disheartened.

He stressed: "There's always roads back into the pathway you choose.

"The idea that one exam determines your life is not true... there are so many options for you to pursue your chosen ambitions".

Students can collect their results from their schools this morning, with the online results to be released at noon.