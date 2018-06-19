'Minor explosion' reported at Tube station in London

A number of people are said to have been injured following reports of a 'minor explosion' at a Tube station in north London.

Police attended Southgate station shortly after 7pm, saying they were responding to a suspicious package.

The station was closed off while police attended the scene.

Officials later tweeted to say a number of people had been treated at the scene.

They also suggested they "do not believe this to be terror related at [this] time".

We remain at Southgate Tube station in London following a reported minor explosion. A small number of people have been treated at the scene by @Ldn_Ambulance.



No serious injuries reported and enquiries continue. Continue to follow @BTP and @metpoliceuk. — BTP (@BTP) June 19, 2018

In a statement, Met Police said they responded to reports "of an explosion and people running".

The statement adds: "Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor.

"We are not aware of any serious injury."