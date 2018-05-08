Minister brands doctored Fine Gael Eighth Amendment posters 'disgusting'

The Health Minister Simon Harris has described abortion posters put up in his constituency as 'disgusting'.

They were made to look like campaign posters for Mr Harris, but appear to show a baby covered in blood behind him.

The posters also feature the Fine Gael logo and the colours of the party.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of taking down the posters, which were put up in Bray.

It is believed the gardaí have also been informed.

Mr Harris says he has seen them but has too much important work to do to give them time.

In a tweet, he also thanked those who had contacted him about the posters:

Thanks to those who contacted me about disgusting posters which have been put up across my constituency today. I saw them on way to work. Have too much important work to do to give this time but want you to know it only makes me all the more determined to work #togetherforyes — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 8, 2018

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has also criticised the posters, tweeting: "These posters are loathing & obscene. They’re also illegal".