Minister brands doctored Fine Gael Eighth Amendment posters 'disgusting'

They have been made to look like campaign posters for Simon Harris

This image shows a doctored poster featuring Simon Harris' name and photo. It has been edited to remove material readers may find distressing | Image: Facebook/Bray Open Forum

The Health Minister Simon Harris has described abortion posters put up in his constituency as 'disgusting'.

They were made to look like campaign posters for Mr Harris, but appear to show a baby covered in blood behind him.

The posters also feature the Fine Gael logo and the colours of the party.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of taking down the posters, which were put up in Bray.

It is believed the gardaí have also been informed.

Mr Harris says he has seen them but has too much important work to do to give them time.

In a tweet, he also thanked those who had contacted him about the posters:

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has also criticised the posters, tweeting: "These posters are loathing & obscene. They’re also illegal".




