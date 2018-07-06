Michael Bublé: Playing in Croke Park will be 'heaven' after a few tough years

Michael Bublé says playing in Croke Park will be heaven after a few years of hell.

The Canadian is in Dublin ahead of his gig tomorrow night, which will be his first Irish concert in almost five years.

In 2016, he and his wife Luisana Lopilato put their careers 'on hold' after their young son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

Michael said while it has been a little bit daunting to return to the stage, it was his choice to perform in Dublin.

He observed: "I care... I always care. I have a great passion for what I do.

"I live with a perspective that I just didn't have before, and it allows me to have no fear. I've been to hell... and Croke Park isn't hell - it's heaven.

"I can't wait. For me, it's pure bliss, it's pure joy. There is no fear. I mean, what can go wrong? I'm going to go back to doing what I was made to do."

And here’s the setup for tomorrow’s show pic.twitter.com/0HgZ3OwvKC — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 6, 2018

When it comes to performing, the singer says he prefers an 'organic and loose' experience rather than a 'tight, slick thing that was the same every night'.

He suggested: "I have no idea what is going to happen. I have sort of loose ideas of how I'd like things to go, or perhaps how I might introduce a moment.

"But honestly, it could just go tits up for me out there - I don't know!"