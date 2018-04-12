Mental health service reports big increase in medics seeking help

More doctors, dentists and pharmacists are seeking help for mental health and addiction problems.

A confidential service for medical practitioners has reported a 50% increase in those looking for support.

The Practitioner Health Matters Programme - which is open to doctors, dentists and pharmacists – said it helped 48 professionals last year.

The majority of these were Doctors.

Most presented with mental health problems - in particular depression, anxiety, stress and burnout.

It says there was also a noticeable rise in the number of pharmacists availing of the service for abuse of prescription drugs followed by alcohol.

It found that those in the medical profession are very slow to come forward with health or addiction issues due to shame, stigma or fears of reputational damage.