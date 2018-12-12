Maurice McCabe honoured with award for dedication to road safety

Maurice McCabe has been honoured for his dedication to road safety.

The Road Safety Authority recognised the garda whistleblower for his work exposing the penalty point scandal.

The former garda sergeant recently retired from the Force after he was vindicated by the Disclosure’s Tribunal.

Speaking after he received his award this afternoon, Mr McCabe said he was "thrilled" to receive an award after everything that has happened.

"I couldn't believe it," he said.

"I was just delighted that it was the public that nominated me.

"I am very happy that I started this, I finished it and things have changed."

Maurice McCabe has received an award from the Road Safety Authority for his work in exposing problems in the penalty point system pic.twitter.com/ArbPi1c4iv — Stephanie Rohan (@StephGrogan3) December 12, 2018

The RSA Leading Lights in Road Safety’ awards honour those who promote road safety at a national and community level.

A total of 20 people were recognised at the ceremony.

Also among the winners was Tipperary native Barry Murphy, who suffered massive injuries in 2005 after the speeding car he was a passenger in crashed and hit a wall.

The 34-year-old now visits schools promoting road safety.

"At the scene of the accident I was told I would never make it," he said.

"When I got to the hospital, they told my parents I was either going to make it to Cork or I would be coming home in a box."

The overall winner of the awards was Castletown Girls School in Dundallk.

They worked on a campaign encouraging their parents to stop using their phone while driving with the slogan, ‘Keep Me Safe – Phones Can Wait.’

Reporting from Stephanie Grogan ...