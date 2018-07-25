Mary Robinson fronts podcast series on women and climate change

Former President Mary Robinson is fronting a new podcast series on female leaders and climate change.

Released every other Monday, Mrs Robinson discusses environmental issues with New York-based Irish comedian Maeve Higgins.

The 'Mothers of Invention' podcast looks at the big issues of climate change and interviews women driving climate solutions.

It will be released over six episodes.

Those behind the project say it will "give us the inside track from the corridors of power and introduce us to amazing women all over the world driving climate solutions.

"They are politicians in east Africa, they are scientists in India, they are Indigenous community leaders in North America, they are lawyers, they are activists and they are solving climate problems. Every. Single. Day."

Mary Robinson and Maeve Higgins | Image: mothersofinvention.online

Mrs Robinson, the first female president of Ireland, was the first head of state to visit Rwanda in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide there.

She was also the first head of state to visit Somalia following the crisis there in 1992, and received the CARE Humanitarian Award in recognition of her efforts for that country.

Before she was elected president in 1990, Mrs Robinson served as Senator for 20 years.

She also a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, having served that role from 1997 until 2002.

She has also established the Mary Robinson Foundation, based at Trinity College Dublin.

Maeve Higgins is an Irish comic based in New York with a column in the New York Times.

She has just completed 'Maeve in America', a podcast series about immigration.

You can listen to and download the podcast here