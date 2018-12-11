Martin, Varadkar to meet over future of confidence and supply deal

Sources said there was an impression of some kind of extension

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin speaking to the media on the plinth of Leinster House | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told party colleagues he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Wednesday to discuss the future of the confidence and supply deal.

Mr Martin told his parliamentary party meeting he intends to meet Mr Varadkar to talk about the future, and that Brexit will be the biggest issue on the agenda.

Sources at the meeting said he gave the impression there would some kind of extension to the confidence and supply arrangement.

A review of the deal has been underway, with Fianna Fáil sources saying it has thrown up serious concerns about housing and health.

However, Brexit is the biggest looming threat.

Mr Martin has already offered not to call an election until a withdrawal agreement is signed off on by London and Brussels.


