Man prosecuted after dogs found in "deplorable conditions" in Cork

A man has been fined and banned from owning animals after two dogs were discovered in "deplorable conditions" at his property in County Cork.

The ISPCA said Declan Hogan from 22 Powers Court in Mallow pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty at Mallow District Court in late November.

Animal welfare inspector Lisa O'Donovan said she found the two-year-old Labrador type and a one-year-old Terrier in February of this year.

She brought them to Cork vet Ita Walshe who warned that they "endured unnecessary suffering and that without immediate intervention, it would not have been a good outcome for these dogs, and one would most definitely have died.”

Image: ISPCA

Ms O'Donovan said both dogs were in a "critical condition" when she found them.

“I was shocked to discover a Labrador type cross dog huddled inside a shed, he was very nervous and would not move," she said.

"Upon closer inspection, I noticed multiple open infected sores behind his ear, left shoulder, on his head and eye. Weeping wounds were visible on his legs and his paws were also swollen and badly inflamed.

"A strong pungent odour was coming from his coat later confirmed to be a mix of ectoparasites and severe bacterial and yeast infection all over the dog’s body. He was anaemic and a mild heart murmur was also present."

Image: ISPCA

She said the young terrier was also underweight adding that his "coat was greasy to the touch and was suffering from a skin infection."

Both dogs have since made full recoveries and have been responsibly rehomed by the ISPCA.

Hogan was fined €800 and handed a two year ban from owning an animal.

The ISPCA is warning that there is no excuse for failing to provide basic levels of care for your pet and said pet owners must be aware of their legal responsibilities under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

Members of the public are urged to report animal cruelty or welfare concerns to the ISPCA hotline on 1890 515 515.

Image: ISPCA