Man jailed for ten years for helping gang carry out Dublin murder

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for helping the Kinahan cartel murder Noel Kirwan outside his home in Clondalkin in Dublin.

Mr Kirwan was shot six times as he sat in his car in his driveway with his partner just three days before Christmas 2016.

The court was told he was targeted after being pictured beside Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch at a childhood friend's funeral.

Jason Keating from Lower Main Street in Rush, Co. Dublin admitted moving a tracking device and helping to place it underneath Mr Kirwan’s car.

He also admitted having a role in the purchase of a burner phone used in the hit and the transport of the shooter to and from the scene.