Man injured in north Dublin shooting

Gardaí are investigating two shootings in the area this afternoon
Gardaí are investing two shootings in north Dublin.
A man was shot in the leg at Shangan Green in Ballymun this afternoon.
Gardaí were called to the scene at around 4:10pm.
The man was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment, where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.
Gardaí have sealed off the area pending a forensic investigation.
Officers are also investigating a separate shooting in the Belclare View area of Ballymun.
Just after 5pm shots were fired at a house, damaging a number of windows.
Nobody was injured and Gardaí believe two people fled the scene on a motorbike.
Gardai are now investigating if there is any link between the two shootings and are asking anyone with information to come forward.