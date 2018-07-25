Man injured in north Dublin shooting

Gardaí are investing two shootings in north Dublin.

A man was shot in the leg at Shangan Green in Ballymun this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 4:10pm.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment, where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí have sealed off the area pending a forensic investigation.

Officers are also investigating a separate shooting in the Belclare View area of Ballymun.

Just after 5pm shots were fired at a house, damaging a number of windows.

Nobody was injured and Gardaí believe two people fled the scene on a motorbike.

Gardai are now investigating if there is any link between the two shootings and are asking anyone with information to come forward.