Teenager hospitalised after stabbing on DART in Dublin

A teenager has been hospitalised after a stabbing on a DART in Dublin last night.
The incident happened on a northbound service between Killester and Harmonstown.
Gardaí were called to Killester DART Station at around 10pm.
A young man, aged in his late teens, had received a stab wound to the chest.
He has been taken to Beaumont Hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Another man - also aged in his late teens - was arrested at the scene.
He is being held at Raheny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí say it appears the victim and the suspect were known to each other.
DART services were suspended for a time between Clontarf and Howth Junction following the incident, but are now back up and running.