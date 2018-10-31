Teenager hospitalised after stabbing on DART in Dublin

A teenager has been hospitalised after a stabbing on a DART in Dublin last night.

The incident happened on a northbound service between Killester and Harmonstown.

Gardaí were called to Killester DART Station at around 10pm.

A young man, aged in his late teens, had received a stab wound to the chest.

He has been taken to Beaumont Hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another man - also aged in his late teens - was arrested at the scene.

He is being held at Raheny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say it appears the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

DART services were suspended for a time between Clontarf and Howth Junction following the incident, but are now back up and running.