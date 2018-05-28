Man hailed as hero after climbing building in Paris to save dangling child

A man has been hailed as a hero after climbing up the outside of a building in Paris to save a child who was hanging from a ledge.

The incident happened in the north of the French capital on Saturday evening.

22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama - originally from Mali - was walking by when he decided to scale the building to rescue the youngster.

Holy shit, this guy is amazing. What a hero. https://t.co/XVWbaULkFp pic.twitter.com/hHnF150XL5 — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 27, 2018

Footage from the scene showed Mamoudou pulling himself up to the fourth floor with his bare hands.

He manages to reach the floor and pull the child to safety.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has been in contact with Mamoudou, describing him as the "Spiderman of the 18th" (referring to the district of Paris where the rescue took place).

Ms Hidalgo said: "He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago dreaming of building his life here.

"I told him that his heroic act is an example to all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be very keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France."

Mr Gassama later told reporters there were people shouting and cars sounding their horns when he decided to make the risky climb.

He said: "I felt afraid when I saved the child... [when] we went into the living room, I started to shake.

"I could hardly stand up... I had to sit down."

According to AFP news agency, the child's parents were not at home at the time, with police later holding the father for questioning on suspicion of having left the child unattended.

Additional reporting by IRN