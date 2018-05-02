Man goes on trial for murder of Dublin shopkeeper

A man has gone on trial for the murder of father-of-one David Douglas who was shot dead in Dublin on the afternoon of July 1st 2016.

Freddie Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road in Maryland, Dublin 8, denies the charge.

David Douglas ran a shoe shop owned by his partner on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin city.

He was working there with his daughter with a man armed with a gun and wearing dark clothing entered the shop at around 4pm.

The 55-year-old was shot six times in the head, neck and body and was pronounced dead in hospital less than an hour later.

Witnesses saw the gunman getting into a waiting car that then drove off at speed to a nearby block of apartments where it was set on fire.

The three judges of the non-jury Special Criminal Court were told the men were then seen getting into another getaway car.

This car was set on fire at a car park on Strand Road three days later.

Prosecuting barrister Sean Gillane said the movements of these cars and two others were operating in concert throughout the day in the planning and execution of Mr. Douglas’ murder.

Mr Gillane said it wasn't his case that Freddie Thompson carried out the shooting himself but that there were many fingers on the trigger so to speak and that one of them belonged to the accused.