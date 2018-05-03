Man due in court in connection with Sligo murder

A 32-year-old man is due in court this morning in connection with the murder of a woman in Sligo.

Natalia Karaczyn’s body was discovered on the outskirts of Sligo Town on Tuesday, just two days after she was reported missing.

The 30-year-old had been missing from her home at Crozon Park since early on Sunday morning.

Originally from Poland, the mother of three young boys has been living in the town for a number of years.

A 32-year-old man was last night charged in connection with her murder and is due in court this morning.

Reporting from Paul Quinn in Sligo ...