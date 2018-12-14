Man due in court following death of man in Waterford

A man is due in court this evening following the death of a man in County Waterford yesterday.

53-year-old John Lowe died yesterday afternoon following an incident at a house in Portlaw.

Emergency services were called to the house at 2.45pm after reports of a disturbance.

Mr Lowe was taken from the house to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and questioned at Tramore Garda Station.

He was charged in relation to an assault this evening.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening at 5:30pm.