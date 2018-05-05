Man dies in Mayo plane crash

An investigation is underway after a man died in a plane crash in County Mayo.

The light aircraft came down in a field outside Ballina just after 6pm yesterday.

The pilot, a local man in his fifties, was the only occupant of the aircraft.

The scene, between Ballina and Bonniconlon, has been sealed off to allow examination by a team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body later today.