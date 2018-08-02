Man dies following house fire in Co Cavan

A man has died following a house fire in County Cavan.

Gardaí are investigating the cause of the blaze, which happened in the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised after a neighbour spotted flames coming from the semi-detached house in Ballyjamesduff shortly after 3.00am.

It's understood that a man in his 50s - who was the owner and only occupant - was inside the house which became completely engulfed in flames.

The adjoining house was not occupied at the time.

Two units of the Cavan Fire service attend the scene.

Fire service attending house fire on the #Cavan road outside of Ballyjamesduff. The road is closed and diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/jBHKquhPDF — Cavan County Council (@cavancoco) August 2, 2018

The fire has now been extinguished.

The scene has been sealed off and a Garda examination will take place today.