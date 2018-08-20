Man dies after stabbing in west Dublin

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death of a man, following a stabbing incident in west Dublin.

It happened shortly after 8.00pm on Sunday when gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident in a house on Rutland Grove in Crumlin.

A man aged in his 60s was taken from the scene by ambulance to St James's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood he sustained a stab wound.

A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Crumlin Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

An incident room has been set up at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01-666-600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.