Man dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Lough Derg

A man in his 40s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Lough Derg in Co Galway.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm yesterday evening.

A search operation was carried out involving units from Killaloe Coast Guard, and search and rescue teams from Shannon and Ballina.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was also involved in the operation

The man was discovered shortly before 10pm at Cappafallagh, Portumna with the help of a local dive team.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Portiuncula Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The local coroner has also been notified.