Man dies after falling down escalator at shopping centre in Cork

The incident happened at the Merchants Quay Shopping Centre this afternoon

File photo. Photo: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A man has died after falling down an escalator at a shopping centre in Cork this afternoon.

It happened at the Merchants Quay Shopping Centre at around 4.30pm.

It's understood the man was in his late 60s or early 70s.

Emergency services attended the scene and carried out CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.

The shopping centre remains sealed off.

A post mortem examination on the man's body is to be carried out later at Cork University Hospital.