He will appear before Drogheda District Court on Friday

Man arrested over Cameron Reilly murder in Co Louth

An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of Cameron Reilly.

He was detained on Thursday in connection with the investigation.

He is being held at Drogheda garda station.

He will appear before Drogheda District Court on Friday morning.

Mr Reilly's body was found on land off the Ardee Road in Dunleer back in May.

A post-mortem revealed that he was strangled to death.

He was last seen with over a dozen friends the night before and gardaí have been investigating reports that there were a number of young people present when he was murdered.


