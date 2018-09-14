Man arrested after suspected cannabis growhouse discovered in Dublin

A man has been arrested in Dublin after the discovery of a suspected cannabis growhouse.

The find was made at around 7:30pm yesterday evening, after gardaí attended the scene of a fire at a Chinese restaurant in Malahide.

The suspected growhouse and cannabis plants were found while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

Following the discovery, gardaí arrested a man in his 50s.

He is being held at Coolock Garda Station, and gardaí say their investigations are continuing.