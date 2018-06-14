Man arrested after stun guns seized in south Dublin

A man has been arrested after stun guns were seized in south Dublin.

It was part of a joint intelligence-led operation by Revenue's Custom and An Garda Síochána on Wednesday, targeting the illegal importation of firearms.

They were discovered at a residential address at Alderwood, Tallaght in Dublin 24.

A package was seized by Customs, which contained a consignment of stun guns, imported from the Netherlands.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and brought to Tallaght garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

He has since been released, pending the submission of an investigation file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Stun guns are a prohibited weapon under the Firearms Act 1925, except under licence.

Revenue say investigations are ongoing.