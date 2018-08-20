Man and woman killed in Bundoran crash named

The two people killed in a crash in Co Donegal have been named locally as Conall McAleer from Pettigo and Shiva Devine from Donegal town.

The pair - who were both in their 20s - died when a car hit a wall in Bundoran yesterday morning.

Three other people were seriously injured in the crash.

A woman in her 20s remains in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Two men - also in their 20s - are being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

A man was arrested by gardaí investigating the crash, but he has since been released without charge.

One woman, who said her son was good friends with the victims, observed: "It's horrible to see... they are all just devastated.

"It affects everyone - it's not just the immediate family, it's the whole town."

Investigations into what caused the crash are continuing, with road conditions on the night among the potential factors being examined.

Local journalist Micheal Daly told Highland Radio: "I was out for a while on Saturday night myself nearby, and there was quite heavy showers at times. Speaking to people in Bundoran yesterday, and they said road conditions were wet.

"The Garda teams were there all day yesterday, and they have been assessing the situation."