Man Dies in Fatal Crash Near Buttevant in Cork

A man in his thirties has died in a collision involving a tractor and a van near Buttevant in County Cork.

Two of the van's passengers, a male and a female in their late teens, have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and van on the R522 Liscarroll Road around 1pm - approximately 3 miles from Buttevant.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two passengers in their late teens, have been airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the tractor - a man in his late 20s - was unharmed.

The crash site is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Local traffic diversions will remain in place until further notice.