'Making a Murderer' season two will be released in October

Netflix has confirmed that the second season of its hit series Making a Murderer will be released next month.

Ten new episodes of the documentary will launch on October 19th.

Released in December 2015, the first season of Making a Murderer followed the cases of Steven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey.

The pair were convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Mr Dassey has since had his conviction overturned.

Announcing the release date of season two, writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said: "Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice

"Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit."

According to Netflix, the new episodes will follow the post-conviction lawyers of both Avery and Dassey.

While Netflix does not release official viewing figures for its original programming, it's been reported that the word-of-mouth success of Making a Murderer saw the series receive millions of viewers in its first month alone.