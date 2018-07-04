Major incident declared in UK after two found unresponsive near Salisbury

A major incident has been declared in the UK – after police warned that two people may have been exposed to an unknown substance.

The pair were found at a property on Saturday and are in critical condition in hospital.

It happened just kilometres from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March.

Police say it is not clear if a crime has been committed and investigators are not linking the two events.

Police declared a major incident on Tuesday after the pair, both aged in their 40s, were found unconscious at a house in Amesbury, Wiltshire on Saturday night.

They are both being treated at Salisbury District Hospital.

The town of Amesbury is roughly eight miles from the city of Salisbury, where the Skripals were found unresponsive on a public bench on March 4th.

The pair each spent weeks in a coma in hospital; however they have both since been discharged.

Police initially believed the Amesbury pair, who have not been named, fell ill after using heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs.

Further tests are now taking place to establish the substance, with police said to be "keeping an open mind" as to the circumstances around the case.

Parts of Amesbury and Salisbury thought to have been visited by the pair will be cordoned off overnight as a precautionary measure.

Those living in the areas have been told to expect an increased police presence.

Salisbury District Hospital is open as usual and patients are being advised to attend appointments unless told otherwise.

A Public Health England (PHE) spokesman said: "The current advice from PHE England, based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public.

The body said it will continue to assess the situation in the coming days.

With reporting from IRN ...