Latest opinion poll shows gap between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil narrowing

There's good news for Fianna Fáil with the party climbing four points in the latest political opinion poll.

However, the Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows Fine Gael still have a seven point lead on their nearest rival.

Fianna Fáil climb four points to 25% support.

That coincides with a two point drop for Fine Gael who have 32% support from the electorate.

Satisfaction in the government is down five points to 43%, with Leo Varadkar's satisfaction rating also falling from 56% to 53%.

Sinn Féin's bounce after changing leadership in February appears to have ended.

The party has dropped two points to 20%, while Mary Lou McDonald's satisfaction rating also dropping three to 50%.

However, she's still the second most popular party leader in the country.

Labour is up two to 5% after their recent in-fighting over the leadership.

Solidarity/People Before Profit and the Green Party are both up to 3% of voters backing them.

The Independent Alliance are unchanged at 4%, while other Independents drop two points to 8%.

Renua have 0% support and are joined by the Social Democrats, who have dropped one point to zero in this latest poll.

The poll was compiled through 940 in home interviews between September 6th and 18th with a 3.3% margin of error.