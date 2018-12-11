Landlords to face €30,000 fine for illegal rent increases under new laws

Landlords who illegally increase rents could face fines of up to €30,000 under a new package of laws being presented to Cabinet today.

The new laws would also hand the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) new powers to investigate and sanction landlords without needing a complaint from someone first.

The bill would also extend the amount of notice a landlord has to give to get someone to leave the property – and could pave the way for a new rental register to publicly record rent prices.

It will see any landlord who illegally increases rent facing a €15,000 fine and a €15,000 payment to the RTB.

It will also allow the RTB to publish a register of the amount of rent people are paying in different areas - though the government is seeking legal advice from the Attorney General about whether it can do that.

Notice periods are also set to be extended under the bill – meaning landlords will now have to give tenants more time to leave a property.

Anyone in a property for more than 6 months will be entitled to 90 days notice, anyone in a home for more than a year should get at least 120 days.

The measures are aimed at making renting more secure - while stopping landlords from breaking the 4% increase limits in rent pressure zones.

Cabinet ministers are due to sign off on the package of laws at their meeting this morning.