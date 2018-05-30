Jeff Goldblum to release debut jazz piano album

Hollywood actor Jeff Golblum is due to release his debut jazz piano album later this year.

The Jurassic Park star is a regular performer with his band the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

The Guardian reports that he switched from classical piano to jazz as a child - and has been playing in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh from the age of 15.

Executives from Decca Records sounded the 65-year-old about signing a deal after seeing him perform with Gregory Porter on the Graham Norton show.

In a statement, Decca's head of A&R, Tom Lewis said "as far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum."

"He is a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world," he said.

"His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. "If we can take Jeff's music into people's homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

Goldblum will also star in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom