Jean-Claude Juncker to address Dáil and Seanad during Dublin visit

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, is in Dublin to hold meetings and address the Oireachtas.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold talks with Mr Juncker at Government Buildings this morning.

They will discuss the state of play in Brexit negotiations in advance of a European Council meeting next week.

Other topics will include trade, the Economic and Monetary Union, EU migration and the EU budget.

President Juncker is also accompanied by the European chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee will also attend the meeting.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Varadkar said: "I'm very much looking forward to President Juncker's first visit to Ireland as Commission president.

"I will thank President Juncker and Michel Barnier for their ongoing support for Ireland and their show of solidarity throughout the Brexit negotiations.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels in 2017 | Image: Twitter

"This is an important opportunity to assess the state of play in the Brexit negotiations.

"We need to see much more progress from the UK to implement the commitments they made in December and March, and I expect the UK’s efforts to intensify in the period ahead.

"President Juncker and I are both very committed to the European project and the benefits that it brings to citizens across the union.

"We will also discuss other key items on the agenda of next week's meeting of the European Council such as trade, ensuring a stable euro, and equipping the union with a budget for its future needs."

Later this morning, Mr Juncker will address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad in the Dáil chamber.

While this evening the Taoiseach will host a dinner in honour of the visit of President Juncker in Dublin Castle.

This is Mr Juncker's first visit to Ireland as president of the European Commission.