Irish sugar tax gets green light from the European Commission

The European Commission has cleared the way for a tax on sugar sweetened drinks here.

It found the proposals do not unduly distort competition, and do not involve State aid.

In particular, it said the scope and design of the the measures are "consistent with the health objectives pursued by Ireland" - namely tackling obesity and other sugar related diseases.

In February 2018, Ireland told the commission of its plans to introduce a sugar tax that did not involve any State aid within the meaning of EU rules.

The tax will apply to soft drinks containing added sugar with a sugar content of five grams or more.

In its assessment, the commission found that soft drinks can be treated differently to other sugary products in view of health objectives.

For example, it took into account the fact that soft drinks are the main source of calories devoid of any nutritional value - and thereby raise particular health issues.

It also concluded that soft drinks are "particularly liable" to lead to over-consumption and represent a higher risk of obesity.

On this basis, the commission found that the scope of the Irish sugar sweetened drinks tax, and its overall design, are consistent with the health objectives pursued and does not unduly distort competition.

The total current market for soft drinks and fruit juices in Ireland is in the region of €513m per year, with the average household spending €291 per annum on soft drinks.

Business group IBEC estimates that the imposition of a tax on sugar sweetened drinks would raise €100m per annum.