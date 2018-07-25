Irish people involved in serious bus crash in Belgium

A number of Irish people were on board a bus that crashed in Belgium, injuring 21 people, this morning.

The bus was on its way from Amsterdam to London when it hit a concrete structure on the motorway near the village of Aalter just before 3am.

The bus was owned by French provider Ouibus and operated by British company National Express.

Reisbus rijdt in op werken op E40: twee zwaargewonden, 18 lichtgewonden https://t.co/RDTKTgYHJ8 pic.twitter.com/m70ISvgc2n — Gazet van Antwerpen (@gva) July 25, 2018

A National Express spokesperson told Newstalk that Belgian emergency services attended the scene, with the bus driver and four passengers taken to hospital.

None of the four are believed to be Irish.

Two people had to be freed from the wreckage by fire crews.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the incident and is ready to provide consular assistance if requested.

National Express said alternative arrangements have been made for the other 16 passengers on board to continue on their journey.

“Ouibus and National Express are cooperating fully with the Belgian authorities and our priority is to ensure no stone is left unturned in the investigations,” said the spokesperson.

“We offer our full support to those involved and our thoughts remain with the people injured.”

It happened on the E40 motorway linking Brussels and Ostend.