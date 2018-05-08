Irish flights affected by Italian air traffic control strike

This includes flights to and from Rome, Venice and Milan

News
Irish flights affected by Italian air traffic control strike

File photo

A number of Irish flights to and from Italy have been affected by an air traffic control strike there.

Aer Lingus say several services have been cancelled or rescheduled.

This includes flights to and from Rome, Venice and Milan.

Two flights to and from Verona have also been rescheduled.

Those affected can opt to be accommodated on the next available flight, re-book their flight free of charge or cancel and apply for a refund.

Passengers are being advised to check their airline's website for updates.


4 Related articles
Ceremonies mark 50th anniversary of Tuskar Rock air disaster

Ceremonies mark 50th anniversary of Tuskar Rock air disaster

Aer Lingus to replace 20-year-old uniform with new design

Aer Lingus to replace 20-year-old uniform with new design

All-female Aer Lingus crews for International Women's Day

All-female Aer Lingus crews for International Women's Day

Aer Lingus marks 60th anniversary of transatlantic flights

Aer Lingus marks 60th anniversary of transatlantic flights