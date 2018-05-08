Irish flights affected by Italian air traffic control strike

A number of Irish flights to and from Italy have been affected by an air traffic control strike there.

Aer Lingus say several services have been cancelled or rescheduled.

This includes flights to and from Rome, Venice and Milan.

Guests can:

1) move to the next available flight

2) rebook their flight free of charge

3) cancel and apply for a refund



Two flights to and from Verona have also been rescheduled.

Those affected can opt to be accommodated on the next available flight, re-book their flight free of charge or cancel and apply for a refund.

Passengers are being advised to check their airline's website for updates.