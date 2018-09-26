Irish Red Cross extend deadline for Humanitarian Award entries

The Irish Red Cross is seeking entries for its Humanitarian Awards, with an extended deadline.

The organisation says the current closing date of October 5th is to be pushed out for one week.

"We want to encourage people to share their stories of all the amazing humanitarian work happening around the country", Tara Justin from the Irish Red Cross says.

The awards seek to recognise people who have had a humanitarian impact on the lives of others through volunteering, skill sharing, storytelling or fundraising.

The organisation wants to highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues.

It comes as Pat Hume is to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Irish Red Cross, in recognition of her decades of public service.

At the launch for the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards were; Liam O'Brien, Director of Strategy & External Affairs Vodafone, Pat Carey, Chairman Irish Red Cross, Tara Justin, Irish Red Cross, Mary Rose Burke, CEO Dublin Chamber, Peter O'Halloran, Brigadier General Irish Defence Forces, Hannah McGee, Dean & Chief Academic Officer at RCSI and Dr Niall Holohan, Chairman of the Arab Irish Chamber of Commerce | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

She worked alongside her husband, John Hume, from the beginning of civil rights movement in the 1960s - continuing during the Troubles and right through to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Pat also ran operations on the ground, manning John's constituency office in Co Derry.

She met many young people caught up in the Troubles and dealt with issues presented to her by thousands who were encountering housing problems, social security issues and health and education concerns.

Pat is now primary carer for John, who has been suffering with dementia for almost 20 years.

She will accept the award at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards Ball - which takes place in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road Dublin on November 24th.

The Irish Red Cross will also bestow a special honour on the Irish Defence Forces, in recognition of the humanitarian work of the men and women serving as peacekeepers overseas.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Ireland's first peacekeeping deployment in 1958.

More information on criteria and how to enter can be found here