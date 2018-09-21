Ireland's first driverless bus hits the streets of Dublin

Ireland's first driverless bus has embarked on its maiden voyage at Dublin's Docklands.

The electric vehicle is running run from the Convention Centre to Three Arena as part of European Mobility Week.

The EZ10 bus has room for 15 people, and can travel at up to 25 kilometres an hour.

Clement Delbouys, from the French Manufacturer EasyMile, said: "There is no driver behind the wheel, because there is no wheel.

"Like a human driver, the vehicle needs to know where to go, how to go and when to go. We have engineers coming on site and teaching the vehicle the environment it is going to evolve in - and of course making the stops wherever the vehicle is allowed to stop."

Ireland’s first driverless bus has embarked on its maiden voyage in Dublin! @SmartDocklands. pic.twitter.com/FyL87zn9i6 — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) September 21, 2018

Jamie Cudden, Manager of Dublin City Council's Smart City Programme, explained how this type of vehicle could be used in the future.

He observed: "You'll probably start to see them in airport and ports... maybe where there's a more defined route.

"As the technology becomes more advanced, we'll certainly see it evolve into the mainstream routes."

He added that the technology won't be replacing traditional buses for now, but can help people get to another bus or train stop.

Free tickets for driverless shuttle trips tomorrow are available online.