Ireland wins over 40 Brexit-related investments since 2016, IDA results show

Ireland has won more than 40 Brexit-related investments in the last two years.

IDA half-year results show the country won 139 projects in the first six months of the year - compared with 114 in the first half of 2017.

There were 51 regional investments, with technology, financial services and pharmaceuticals performing strongly in the first half of the year.

The IDA says it expects investments approved in the first half will lead to the creation of over 11,300 jobs, compared with 11,000 over the same period in 2017.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said: "Ireland has a strong pool of highly skilled workers and a first-class education system that produces top-level graduates.

"We have a proven track record as a successful home to global businesses and maintain a competitive and transparent taxation regime, together with a pro-enterprise environment.

"All of these positive characteristics allow the IDA to make a strong and effective case to prospective investors.

"I am acutely aware that Ireland’s continued competitiveness is hugely important to our ongoing business and economic success."

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: "This has been another strong half for investment growth in Ireland. We are now well past the half-way point of our current Winning strategy, and I am encouraged by today’s figures.

Mr Shanahan said he was "particularly encouraged" by progress in China, South Korea and India.

"As a small open economy, Ireland is heavily exposed to external geopolitical developments.

"The only way we can guard against this rapid change is by making sure our economy remains competitive."