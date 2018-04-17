Ireland to get first 4DX cinema screen with motion seats and special effects

A cinema chain is opening Ireland's first 4DX screen, complete with motion seats and special effects.

Cineworld has announced the new experience will open in Dublin on Thursday April 26th.

The chain says it uses high-tech motion seats and special effects to stimulate all five senses.

Wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water, snow and scents work with the film to bring the action on screen to life.



2D and 3D films will be available in the screen.

The first 4DX screening will be the Marvel superhero adventure 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Others to be screened include 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and 'Deadpool 2'.



It will house 152 seats, plus a curved screen bigger than a double-decker bus.

Image: Cineworld

Over one million people have experienced 4DX since the launch of the technology in 2008, with more than 450 movies - such as 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Black Panther' - having received the treatment so far.

Rich Barnes, Cineworld Dublin general manager, said: "We can't wait to see customers' reactions when they experience 4DX with us at Cineworld Dublin - we're sure Irish audiences will be thrilled by 4DX.

"There's nothing else like it in cinemas and it's only available at Cineworld. UK film fans have absolutely loved it so far and I'm pleased to reveal that upcoming blockbuster from Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, will be the first film available to see in 4DX at Cineworld Dublin".