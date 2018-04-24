Iran deal on the agenda as Trump welcomes Macron to the White House

The US President has been welcoming his French counterpart to Washington this afternoon – with tensions over the Iran nuclear deal high on the agenda.

The deal agreed with Tehran and six global powers restricts Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief on economic sanctions against the country.

All of the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are nuclear-armed, except Germany.

Ahead of his state visit to Washington, the French President Emmanuel Macron warned there remains no “Plan B” in terms of restricting Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

President Macron spoke to the Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday – with both men agreeing that the deal should be continued.

Having great meetings and discussions with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron of France. We are in the midst of meetings on Iran, Syria and Trade. We will be holding a joint press conference shortly, here at the @WhiteHouse. 🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ju1FXhgjaD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2018

President Trump has called the landmark deal "one of the worst and most one-sided" agreements the US has ever signed.

He has threatened to walk away from it next month unless a better deal can be negotiated.

On arriving in Washington President Macron said the State visit was “very important for our people and very important for us.”

He said the current environment “with so many uncertainties, troubles and at times threats” highlighted the importance of the visit.

In a post on Twitter, the Iranian Foreign Minister urged European leader to support the agreement, warning that it is “either all or nothing.”

President Macron is correct in saying there's no "Plan B" on JCPOA. It's either all or nothing. European leaders should encourage President Trump not just to stay in the nuclear deal, but more importantly to begin implementing his part of the bargain in good faith. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 23, 2018

In an interview with NPR meanwhile, he warned that Iran will not negotiate any changes to the agreement, warning that any attempt to do so would be like opening Pandora’s Box.

President Macron also wants to persuade his American counterpart to recommit to the Paris accord on climate change.

The US State Department has officially informed the United Nations that it will withdraw from the agreement.

President Trump has claimed it is uniquely unfair to the US – however he has left the door open to re-engaging if the terms are changed.