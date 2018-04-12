Investigation after 'sex assault list' found in Cork school

An investigation has been launched into the posting of a so-called 'sexual assault list' in the toilets of a school in Co Cork.

The list, which appeared on the wall of the male toilets at Davis College in Mallow, contained a number of girls' names.

Above the list reads 'the girl with the most ticks will be sexually assaulted'.

The issue came to light when a concerned parent contacted Red FM.

In a statement, Davis College says it is taking the matter very seriously - and that the list was removed as soon as they were made aware of it.

It goes on to say the safety and well-being of their students is their top priority, and all students named on the list have been spoken to.

It says an internal review is underway and if those responsible for the list are identified they will be disciplined.